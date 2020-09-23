Local doctor says pandemic has heightened mental health concerns

More people are seeking help for mental health issues

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Feeling anxious or depressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic? You aren’t alone.

Dr. Sarah Momen with Trumbull Regional Medical Center says the number of patients coming into their ER with anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, who are then admitted for in-patient help, has significantly increased.

Momen attributes this increase to the number of changes associated with the pandemic, including social isolation. It’s been especially hard on those who have pre-existing psychiatric disorders.

Momen offers some tips to help those who aren’t ready to get in-person help.

“Going outside for at least 30 minutes a day. It’s some nice weather outside. Enjoy the outdoors, and use this extra time to maybe attend to a hobby – a new project, a new skill, and even try to make a difference in the community if you can,” Momen said.

Momen also recommends limiting your exposure to COVID-related content, including social media, and conversations.

She says some warning signs that you need to seek help right away include: