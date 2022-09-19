WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can feel it in the air, fall and winter are almost here. With the change in cooler weather, there are more active diseases that can spread.

Dr. Anthony Russo, a physician of internal medicine with Steward Medical Group, said it’s getting into flu season right now, and there are more viruses that spread more rapidly when the weather cools.

“Flu shots are rolling out, so definitely want to make sure you get protected,” he said.

Anthony says we may see another spike in COVID-19 as we get closer to winter, and many cold viruses are starting to come back around. Any chronic lung decision tends to flare up in the colder months, too.

“Allergies become more prominent and also can exacerbate things. Pneumonia, especially in the elderly population, you have to watch out for,” he said.

Practicing healthy habits daily can make a difference. Washing hands, staying hydrated, getting good rest, and adequate exercise can all help. Your immune system is your line of defense against the outside world and it is only as strong as you make it.

“Before you start taking anything over the counter, talk to your doctor first. Multivitamins and Vitamin C, those types of things are natural remedies that people can try. I know a big one would be the local honey,” Russo said.

Anthony says when possible get outdoors into fresh air and sunshine when you can.