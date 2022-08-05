SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor in Salem has been named to a state board.

Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.

The term begins Aug. 5 and ends March 22, 2005.

“I have served on the state association board for several years and I was asked if I would accept a nomination,” she said.

Brown went through an interview process with other nominated doctors.

The State Vision Professionals Board was just formed in 2018 and consolidated the State Board of Optometry and the Optical Dispensers Board into one board.

The board oversees licensing of nearly 6,500 optometrists, opticians, and ocularists.

There are seven members on the board who are appointed by the governor.