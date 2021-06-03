Local doctor gets his punishment for sex trafficking minor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley doctor convicted of sex trafficking a minor has received his sentence.

Albert Aiad-Toss has been sentenced to 22 years in prison and he’ll have to pay almost $100,000 in fines. When he is released from prison, he’ll have to be supervised for the rest of his life.

Aiad-Toss pleaded guilty to eight charges in February.

Court records say he enticed three victims, at least one as young as 12, into performing “commercial sex acts” and forced a 15-year-old to perform a sex act on camera.

Police arrested Aiad-Toss at an airport in Florida in July 2019. He was returning from a trip to Peru.

He was contracted to work as an emergency room physician at Mercy Health Boardman. He no longer works there. His medical license was indefinitely suspended in December 2019 by the Ohio State Medical Board.