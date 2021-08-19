Local doctor explains Salem seeing highest COVID cases in the area

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID cases are on the rise in Ohio, but in Salem, they are the highest in the area. Over the three-county area, they are almost double any other place in the Valley, and the medical professionals in Salem are seeing this to be true.

Salem’s zip code of 44460 includes Perry Township and Goshen Township. Roughly 26,000 people live in this area code. Recently, they have seen a spike in COVID cases.

“Just in the past week or two, we’re seeing more COVID positive cases here in our office, both vaccinated and unvaccinated,” said Dr. Mike Sevilla of Salem.

To compare, the 44460 zip code code has 128 cases within the last two weeks. That’s more than Boardman, Canfield, Austintown and Poland.

It’s the highest among our three-county-viewing area, in Ohio.

The same holds true for the last 30 days, as that same zip code is still the worst with 198 cases.

Cases per 100,000 within the last two weeks, the North Benton area, which sits northwest of Salem, is in first with 553.8. Salem comes in second with 506.8.

People who are vaccinated may experience very minor symptoms that Sevilla says could be confused for allergies, instead of the traditional symptoms like loss of taste and smell.

“When people don’t have those symptoms and they’re vaccinated, they think they are fine, but when in fact, they may be infected, which may mean they may pass it on to other people, especially people who are unvaccinated,” Sevilla said.

Sevilla says unvaccinated people are being hospitalized much more than vaccinated. He also says the number one way to get the infection rate down is with the vaccine.

He suggests buying a take-home COVID test kit just in case.

In a statement from Salem Regional Medical Center it says:

“Salem Regional Medical Center continues to see an overall increase in patients seeking medical care, which is in line with the growing number of positive cases across all areas of our region.”

First News has also reached out to the Salem Health District, but they have yet to return our phone calls.