NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A discount movie theatre in Niles has its final showing Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

Encore Cinema 6 in the Great East Plaza made the announcement on its Facebook page.

There are four movies left.

It will be permanently closed beginning Monday. It does not give a reason for shutting down.

Encore Cinemas says you can still support their family theatres at the North Leavitt Rd., Skyway Drive-In or Boardman Movies 8.