Local disc golfers meet for 1,000th consecutive game

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas traditions — for some it’s relaxing, watching movies or baking. For others, it’s disc golf.

For 1,000 consecutive weeks, local disc golfers have gathered at Young Run’s Disc Golf Course in Warren to play the game they love. It’s known as the Superman Saturday League.

“That’s over 19 years and when you think about that, that’s quite the feat and we believe it’s probably true that this is the longest-lasting disc golf league noninterrupted probably in the world,” said league member Ken Birdman.

Through all types of weather they show up every Saturday for a game.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s a holiday, it doesn’t matter if it’s raining or snowing or whatever, people do show up,” said league member Bill Flynn.

Flynn said he designed the disc golf course at the Trumbull County Metroparks through a state grant back in 1996.

Throughout the years he says the league has seen many new and old faces, but most importantly, the league has built lifelong friendships.

“I couldn’t even tell you how many people have played in the league, typically this is about a normal group, we get between 12-24 people any given week,” Flynn said.

The league’s name comes from the Superman disc that winners sign and date each time they win. At the end of the year whoever has signed it the most gets to keep the disc.