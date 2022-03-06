SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon restaurant Donna’s Diner is finally reopening their doors for breakfast hours after a hiatus due to shortages.

Staff shortages caused by the pandemic have plagued many local businesses, and Donna’s Diner was not immune.

During the holiday season, Donna’s Diner had to make the tough decision to not open for breakfast hours, because they could not find the staff to do so.

Now, the owners are again able to staff their restaurant for breakfast menu on the weekends, from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge, and pricing continues to be a bit of a challenge, but I also am very optimistic. I hope that the the staffing crisis might just be fading out a little bit,” said Laura Acker, manager of Donna’s Diner.

The staff is grateful for the community and people who have stopped in this weekend and supported the diner throughout the pandemic.