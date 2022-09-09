HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County deputy dog warden who is facing charges stemming from an investigation into alleged dog neglect, entered a not guilty plea this week.

Charles Parks, through his attorney, entered a plea of not guilty Thursday.

Parks is facing four counts of misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals. The charges were filed in Warren Municipal Court Aug. 30.

Parks is accused of failing to provide necessary care to dogs at the pound on at least two dates when he was the only employee scheduled to do so.

“Because of the employee and volunteer schedules at the Dog Warden facility, this meant that the dogs would have allegedly been without food, water, medication, and other care for at least 48 hours,” said Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor in a statement.

According to Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor, humane agents received the initial complaint from the county’s executive dog warden.