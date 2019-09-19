Local departments get $1.5 million to help upgrade to digital radio system

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – The federal government is helping some local fire departments in Trumbull County upgrade their radio systems.
The $1.5 million FEMA grant will help the departments in transitioning to the Project 25-compliant digital communication system, specifically the State of Ohio Multi-Agency Radio Communication System.
A total of 24 local departments will receive a portion of the money.
FEMA will cover about $1.3 million of the cost and local departments will provide the remaining $136,872 in local matching funds, or a 10 percent match for each department for the equipment they requested.
Champion Township Fire Department hosted and completed the application that was written for the Trumbull County Fire Chief’s Association.
Departments receiving the grant include: (Source: Champion Twp. Fire Dept.)
- Bazetta Township Fire Department
- Bloomfield Township Fire Department
- Braceville Township Fire Department
- Bristolville Township Fire Department
- Brookfield Township Fire Department
- Burghill-Vernon Fire Department
- Champion Township Fire Department
- Cortland City Fire Department
- Farmington Township Fire Department
- Fowler Township Fire Department
- Gustavus Township Fire Department
- Johnston Township Fire Department
- Howland Township Fire Department
- Kinsman Township Fire Department
- Liberty Township Fire Department
- Lordstown Village Fire Department
- McDonald Village Fire Department
- Mecca Township Fire Department
- Niles City Fire Department
- Southington Township Fire Department
- Vienna Township Fire Department
- Warren Township Fire Department
- Warren City Fire Department
- Weathersfield Township Fire Department