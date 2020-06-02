Local dentist says some patients are nervous about coming back now

Dr. Rajiv Taneja said there are quite a few changes since reopening

(WYTV) – A month after reopening with new guidelines to protect patients from COVID-19, dentists are still adjusting.

“The change in business is quite a bit. Seventy-five percent of patients are comfortable coming back. Once they come back in and see us with this gear on, they feel very comfortable, they have no issue, but there are about 25% who are sitting back and just waiting,” said Dr. Rajiv Taneja.

One of those patients is Lana Campfield.

“If you were to rate it on a scale of one to 10, 10 being extremely comfortable, I would give myself a 10 rating to be in this environment. I’m getting used to this. We have to get used to this for the time being so we can keep one another safe,” Campfield said.

Dr. Taneja said since they’ve been back, they’ve seen fewer patients.

“From a normal patient load that we would see a day, we’re at about 60 to 70% of that,” Taneja said.

He said things have slowed because of extra sanitizing, and his staff members are taking mental breaks.

Dental assistant Mary Kidd discussed some of the new procedures.

“We have to take temperatures for all patients. We have to do a questionnaire with all patients before they arrive the day prior. When they arrive, they call us and we send them up so that we don’t have more than one patient in the waiting room at a time,” Kidd said.