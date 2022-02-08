Local dentist giving away free dental care to kids

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A local dentist is participating in Give Kids a Smile! Day.

Dr. Paul Bertolasio in Girard is giving away free dental care.

It is for children without insurance whose families may not be able to afford it otherwise.

Dr. Bertolasio says kids shouldn’t have to go without dental care.

“Teeth have no healing potential. so, if you start damaging them young, its a life long problem,” Bertolasio said.

The event is Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must call 330-545-2000 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com