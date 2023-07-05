YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local dental practice gave back to student-athletes Wednesday in a big way.

Pristine Dental of Liberty/Youngstown made free professional sports mouthguards for Hubbard High School’s football team.

Players were each fitted for a mouthguard that will be ready by the fall season. The dental practice has done this with many different schools and Dr. Charles Verbanic feels it’s a great way to give back to the community and help prevent injury.

“It cuts down the amount of injuries that we have in players, and we’ve been doing this for several years now,” Verbanic said.

Around 15 players were signed up for their fittings Wednesday.