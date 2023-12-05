(WKBN) – Two local car dealerships are working to make the month of December more fruitful for two food banks.

Apostolakis Honda in Cortland and Shenango Honda in Hermitage announced they will donate $50 for every new and used car they sell in December to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley and Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

The president of the two dealerships, John G. Apostolakis, said his dealerships have always supported the local food banks and he knows the need is especially great during the holiday season. Apostolakis also said the goal is to help customers feel like they’re giving back when they buy a car.

Customers can choose which food bank will receive the donation. At the end of the month, checks will be presented to Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley and Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.