AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since July, the Big 3 automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis and the UAW have been in rigid negotiations for a new labor contract.

As of now, the automakers have still not reached an agreement, leaving a strike threat looming over the country.

Greg Greenwood with Greenwood Chevrolet said he’s trying not to concern himself with things he can’t control, but he thinks they’ll be able to work it out one way or another.

“There’s a lot at stake for both sides. Having in the backyard of the Lordstown plant for many years, we know how that works, and we want to make sure that everybody gets what they need and hopefully, it doesn’t run downhill to the smaller suppliers where they can get hurt,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood says they’ve been fortunate to have inventory built up so he thinks they’ll be okay for a while.

Leaders of the UAW are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of the three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by Thursday night’s deadline.