Local dealership, United Way find ways to raise money for community virtually

You can watch the Greenwood Extra Mile Giveaway starting at 5 p.m. on WYTV

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Giving back to the community has been more important than ever, but also more challenging to host fundraising events.

Despite the lack of events, United Way Trumbull County was able to raise about the same amount of money, but had a lot more people donating to pandemic relief efforts.

“Everyone that gives to United Way does so because they care about their community, and they sort of pay it forward,” said President of United Way Trumbull Ginny Pasha.

To say thank you, Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown donated a car to randomly reward a lucky donor.

Ten finalists are chosen, five from United Way Trumbull and five from United Way Mahoning Valley and Youngstown.

To qualify for a chance to be a finalist, individuals had to have donated at least $5 a week, or $260 for the year.

Normally finalists would meet in the Greenwood showroom and would try to guess which key went with the car up for grabs.

The person who chooses the key for the car is the winner and can choose to take the vehicle, or $15,000.

This year, they were unable to visit the showroom in person so the event was held virtually.

Greenwood Chevrolet president Greg Greenwood said it was a fun time, but couldn’t replace the in-person experience.

“There is no substitution to actually seeing the family and the tears in their eyes. You know when they win on the showroom floor and enjoying a moment with the hugging the grandkids. There’s no substitution for that either,” said Greenwood.

To find out who the lucky person driving away with a new vehicle is, tune in to WYTV Wednesday night at 5 p.m.