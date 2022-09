BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Residents in the Valley had an opportunity to throw away any old electronics they didn’t need on Saturday.

Boardman Nissan on Market Street hosted an electronic waste drop-off drive. The dealership partnered with GreenBoard IT for the drive.

The drive accepted personal computers, laptops, phones, VCR’s, DVD players, stereos, cameras and other electronics free of charge.

GreenBoard properly disposed of the materials.

