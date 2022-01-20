Local dealership has good news about vehicle shortage

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Car sales have slumped since the coronavirus started. COVID-19 coupled with a shortage of computer chips for new vehicles has crippled inventory on most dealer lots.

The chip shortage has shown some signs of improving, leading to more new cars being available for sale.

It’s a situation that you should see getting better.

“We think the worst is over. We think it will continue to improve in 2022. What we’ve noticed is while the lot may look empty, the database is still full of inbound inventory,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackmann with Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC in Boardman.

The auto industry expects to sell 16 million vehicles this year. Over one million more than last year but still slower than the number sold prior to the pandemic.