AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It’s a President’s Club Award from GM Financial.

It recognizes the dealership provides excellent customer service and also honors dealers for meeting sales goals with GM Financial.

Thursday, Greg Greenwood celebrated the achievement with his team — one of only three dealerships in Ohio to achieve the recognition.

“There isn’t one person in the store that isn’t responsible and doesn’t have their hand on that trophy. That’s what is exciting about today,” said Greg Greenwood.

In celebration of this achievement, the dealership is hosting a luncheon for its team.

The President’s Club Award recognizes just 80 General Motors dealerships across the United States for working with GM Financial to meet sales and customer service goals.