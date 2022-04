CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Brilliant Beginnings Daycare in Campbell hosted its first Easter egg hunt — along with a book signing and release for a local author.

Candy and eggs covered the gym floor.

All prizes, including bikes and other toys, were provided by the daycare. Refreshments were also served.

Deseree Heard was at the egg hunt signing the book she just released called “Can You Fly Without a Feather?”