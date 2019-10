Local franchisees attended the unveiling of new signage at a Beeghly campus playroom on the inpatient floor named in their honor

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thirty-eight local Dairy Queens in the Mahoning Valley have donated more than $250,000 to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley over the past 10 years.

Friday, local franchisees attended the unveiling of new signage at a Beeghly campus playroom on the inpatient floor named in their honor.

The playground is now named Local Dairy Queen Family & Friends Playroom.