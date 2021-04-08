Local COVID cases staying relatively low as surrounding states increase

Swift says there only about 10 patients hospitalized at Trumbull Regional with the virus compared to 50 one year ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As nearly half the new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in states near Ohio, one local physician says he hasn’t seen any dramatic increases here yet.

“It seemed like it was on the downswing, recently, but over the last seven days, there’s been a slight uptick,” said Dr. Mark Swift, an emergency room physician.

Swift says there only about 10 patients hospitalized at Trumbull Regional with the virus compared to 50 one year ago. Recently, there have been concerns over children contracting what’s called multiple system inflammation syndrome because of COVID.

“The concern, obviously, as far as parents with adolescents or high school-aged students would be exposure to something like that or these variants,” Swift said.

But Swift says the risk isn’t nearly as high as it is for other groups. He said there are only 3,000 to 4,000 cases of multiple system inflammation syndrome nationwide.

“I, personally here at Trumbull, have not seen any of that,” he said.

While children under the age of 16 are not yet being vaccinated, Swift says the recommendations of masking and social distancing should be followed by everyone, regardless of their age. He adds that those who are old enough should take advantage of local COVID-19 vaccine clinics and get immunized.

“If we don’t want patients exposed, who could have gotten the vaccine and then developed the illness and have the potential to spread it, that’s a problem,” Swift said.