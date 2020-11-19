Local COVID-19 testing sites busy, results taking more time

Health department workers say the increase in people wanting to be tested also corresponds to the recent spike in cases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another busy Thursday for workers with the Youngstown City Health Department and the Ohio National Guard.

A line started forming a half hour before testing actually got underway at Rising Star Baptist Church and lasted for hours. But unlike previous drive-thru COVID-19 clinics in Youngstown, organizers of Thursday’s event say they’re seeing more symptomatic patients.

“Most of the people are here because they do not feel good or they have been in contact with someone, I will say, which is different,” said Youngstown City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop.

Health department workers, along with members of the Ohio National Guard, say the increase in people wanting to be tested also corresponds to the recent spike in cases, 238 just in Youngstown in the last week, along with a dozen new hospitalizations and four deaths.

“At the beginning of fall, there were days we’d go for a day or two without any cases, and we were like this is great, no cases. Now, it’s like there are 88 cases today,” Bishop said.

As demand for testing increases, Bishop tells me it’s causing a backlog in obtaining results. That means the process of contact tracing gets delayed as well.

“When we first started here the testing was Thursday, we were getting some of the results back Friday afternoon. This past week, we were getting the results early Monday morning,” Bishop said.

With more drive-thru events planned next month and into the New Year, Bishop says the lessons learned here these last nine weeks will help again when vaccines are finally available and inoculation clinics have to be held.

The Youngstown City Health Department will hold at least three more drive-thru testing sites over the next month.

After taking Thanksgiving off, clinics will resume at the following locations: (Times have not yet been determined)