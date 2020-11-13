Local COVID-19 heroes to be honored during National Philanthropy Day event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Local volunteers will be recognized Friday as COVID-19 heroes.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter is holding its annual National Philanthropy Day event.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of this year’s event has shifted to recognizing individuals and organizations who have made an impact in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys throughout the crisis.
Dozens will be honored at the special ceremony at noon at Stambaugh Auditorium:
- Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley
- Zachary Barber
- Cafaro Foundation
- Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH
- Healthy Community Partnership Mahoning Valley
- Mercy Health Foundation
- Mercy Health Produce Box Program
- The Muransky family
- Rotary Club of Canfield
- Pamela Russo
- Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley
- Sight for All United
- Summer Garden Food Manufacturing
- Dr. Rajiv Taneja
- The Youngstown Foundation, Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley and The Raymond John Wean Foundation
- United Returning Citizens
- United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley
- Kim Urig
- Youngstown Area Jewish Federation
- Youngstown Promise Neighborhoods
People can attend the event either in person or virtually. You can reserve your spot online.