COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County hunters have bagged the fifth highest total of wild turkeys in the state this season.

Hunters have harvested 11,770 birds across the state, the most in Tuscarawas County.

Trumbull County has had 258 turkeys, and its hunting season lasts another week. There were 141 turkeys taken in Mahoning County.

Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have harvested 11,770 birds through Sunday, May 22, 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The fall hunt begins in October.