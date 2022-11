YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here.

Today, the state released the newest county jobless figures. Trumbull County has the tri-county’s highest unemployment rate at 4.9% with 4,000 people out of work.

Mahoning County has the area’s highest number of jobless people at 4,600. The county’s unemployment rate is at 4.8%.

Across Ohio, the state’s jobless rate is 4.1% with 241,600 people looking for a job.