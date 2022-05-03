(WKBN) – Country music artist Bobby Ocean, of Warren, has been nominated for four different awards.

He was nominated for Best Male Artist as part of the Interstate Music Awards and for Single of the Year for “Me and You” at the Josie Music Awards in Nashville. He was also nominated for Video of the Year for the song “She Was My Girl” and for Entertainer of the Year.

Ocean’s nominations are being recognized at the Josie Music Awards and the Interstate Music Awards.

He says this is a step closer to some of the well-known award shows like the Grammy Awards and the Country Music Awards.

Ocean said just being nominated has kept him motivated.

“First, I’m always working as hard as I can, but it gives you that little bit extra. This morning, I got up, and I’m going to write a song. I had a dream about something, I’m going to write a song,” he said.

The Interstate Music Awards is on June 2, and the Josie Music Awards is on October 23.

Ocean will be also performing at the Warren Community Amphitheater on July 2.