(WKBN) – Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties all have high transmission rates of COVID-19.

However, according to Dr. James Kravec from Mercy Health, there is not a surge in hospitalizations.

We are also seeing people test positive multiple times, even without symptoms. According to Dr. Kravec, you can test positive for COVID-19 for up to 90 days.

“If you’re sick and you test positive for COVID then you get better, you should not test again. You don’t really need to test for clearance,” Dr. Kravec said.

He also added that each case is different, but healthy people really shouldn’t test again.

Be sure to consult your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about COVID-19.