(WKBN) – There were 329 DUI arrests in Pennsylvania over the Easter weekend.

Troopers recorded 34 DUIs in the district that covers Mercer and Lawrence Counties. That was the second-highest total from across the state. The most was 36 in the district that covers the counties of Cambria, parts of Indiana, Somerset, and part of Westmoreland.

Troopers also cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 80 for not securing children in safety seats.