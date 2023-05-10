COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio EPA held a public hearing in Columbus to share an update on water quality management plans.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments for Mahoning and Trumbull counties attended the hearing.

The regional plans address a variety of water quality issues, including efficient and comprehensive programs for controlling water pollution from point and nonpoint sources in a defined geographic area.

After the plans are prepared and approved, the governor will certify the entire statewide plan. Then, it gets submitted to the U.S. EPA for their approval.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.