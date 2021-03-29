Local councilman says COVID-19 relief funds could help revamp old high school property

Ronald White said his idea would solve two problems by putting vacant land to use while getting off-road vehicles off city streets

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren councilman is voicing his opinion on how some of the city’s COVID-19 relief money should be spent.

Seventh Ward Councilman Ronald White would like to see some of the money put toward the area that once housed Warren’s Western Reserve High School.

He would like to see it turned into a place that could be used by people with ATVs and dirt bikes.

White said his idea would solve two problems by putting vacant land to use while getting off-road vehicles off city streets.

“We have so much of them running around the street now in the city of Warren and everybody’s complaining about them. They have nowhere to go, nothing to do and all, so the best thing to do is try to develop something that will protect them, protect the neighborhoods and also protect our police officers too from having to chase them down,” White said.

The city is set to receive $29 million under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Acceptable use of the money is more flexible than under previous relief packages but still has guidelines that need to be met.

The money received needs to be used by the end of 2024.