(WKBN) – A local contractor awaiting sentencing for theft in Trumbull County will also await sentencing in Columbiana County.

According to court records, John Bartos pleaded guilty in a Lisbon court on Friday to charges of theft.

He is accused of taking money from customers for new windows and doors from his business but not doing the work.

Bartos will be sentenced for the Columbiana County charges on Jan. 4.

He also pled guilty to theft charges in Trumbull County and still faces similar charges in Mahoning and Lawrence counties.