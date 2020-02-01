Local contest works businesses through becoming more energy efficient

Brite Energy Innovators hopes the Mahoning Valley can one day become a hub for the clean energy industry

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A company in Warren has been holding a contest to help two local businesses be more efficient with their energy and resources.

Brite Energy Innovators has been helping St. Joseph’s Hospital with being more stable with its electricity and the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority with managing its water usage more efficiently by organizing teams of volunteers to help devise solutions to the problems.

The company hopes that one day, the projects that these volunteers create as part of the “Brite Hack” program can be put into practice.

“The best-case scenario that comes out of today is an actual product for a company. That’s the big hope and dream, if you will,” said Brite Energy President Rick Stockburger.

Winners received $1,000.

This was the second year for the Brite Hack program.

