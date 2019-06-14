Local Congressman Tim Ryan makes stage for first Democratic debate

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(WYTV) – The candidates have been announced for the first Democratic presidential debate and Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has made the list.

Ryan will join 19 other candidates for the debates in Miami on June 26 and 27, according to CNN:

Former Vice President Joe Biden Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg California Sen. Kamala Harris Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Businessman Andrew Yang New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Author Marianne Williamson New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper California Rep. Eric Swalwell

The DNC will now divide the candidates up into ten for each night. The lineups will be announced Friday.

To qualify, the candidates needed to register 1% support in three polls or receive donations from 65,000 people.