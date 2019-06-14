Local Congressman Tim Ryan makes stage for first Democratic debate

Ryan will join 19 other candidates for the debates in Miami on June 26 and 27, according to CNN:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Author Marianne Williamson
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- California Rep. Eric Swalwell
The DNC will now divide the candidates up into ten for each night. The lineups will be announced Friday.
To qualify, the candidates needed to register 1% support in three polls or receive donations from 65,000 people.