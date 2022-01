(WKBN) – Stocks had a wild ride on Monday, including Lordstown Motors, which was in danger of setting another all-time low.

LMC pulled out a 13 cent gain, finishing at $2.60. Monday morning, shares dropped as low as $2.18, a new all-time low.

The Dow was down a thousand points before, but reversed course and posted a 99 point gain.

Nasdaq also flipped and finished positive.

No reversal for General Motors – it finished with a loss of 65 cents.