(WKBN)- According to a report from Rueters, the U.S. Department of Energy plans to loan Ultium Cells a $2.5 billion dollar loan.

It will be to help build three electric vehicle battery cell factories, including the one in Lordstown. It’s a conditional commitment under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program.

It will be he Energy Department’s first loan for a battery cell manufacturing project under the vehicle program.

In a statement, Ultium said the facilities will create more than 5,000 high tech jobs.

The Lordstown plant is expected to be up and running later this year.