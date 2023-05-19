COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County company has not stopped growing since it was started by two people in 1998.

Global-Pak puts together polypropylene bags which can hold up to two tons.

Friday, it celebrated 25 years in business. It’s sold 35 million bulk bags.

The owner had a party for the company’s 40 plus workers and let them choose which charity would receive a donation.

Global-Pak gave charity Project MKC to give $1,000 to for each year it’s been in business. That totaled a $25,000 donation.

“I’m just blessed to have a really good team behind us, really great employees, past and present that have contributed to where we’re at today,” said Jim Foster, Global-Pak co-founder.

Foster says he’s always thinking about ways to grow, and that’s what helps Global-Pak keep momentum.