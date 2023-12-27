(WKBN) – There are 14 places in Mahoning County where you can take the Christmas tree to be recycled, or you can schedule for the tree to be picked up, right at your curb.

Express Junk Removal is running the Christmas Tree Pickup for the fourth year.

It collected over 300 trees last year and gave them a second life as natural habitat for wildlife.

It’s doing the collecting again with three crews picking up trees, but you have to schedule a pickup.

Those will be January 4 in Mahoning County and January 5 in Trumbull County.

“It is free of charge. We do ask that you bring it to the curb. They do not have to be wrapped in plastic, and we do ask that you remove all of the decorations since it is going back into nature. We can’t have any ornaments, lights, anything like that,” said Caleb Van Dyke of Express Junk Removal.

You can only schedule online for a tree pickup with Express Junk Removal. Pickup will not be scheduled over the phone this year.