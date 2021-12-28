Local company offering free Christmas tree pickup

(WKBN) – It’s about that time to get rid of your Christmas tree until next year. So, Express Junk Removal is offering free Christmas tree pickups next week.

The junk removal company is offering the service to residents of Trumbull and Mahoning counties next Wednesday and Thursday.

The requirements are that trees must be left curbside, they cannot be flocked and they must be free of ornaments, lights and decorations.

Last year, the company saved about 300 trees from going to the landfill. This year, the company hopes to double that number.

“A lot of people don’t have a truck or maybe they don’t want to deal with all the pine needles all over their vehicle. So we thought it’d be a nice thing to give back to the community,” said Melanie Stanko, with Express Junk Removal.

To ensure they’re eco-friendly, all trees will go to the Green Team of Mahoning County where they will be used as natural fish habitats.

You can sign up on Express Junk Removal’s website. The company will not be accepting phone calls.