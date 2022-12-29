WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Are you looking to get rid of your old Christmas tree? You can take your Christmas tree to one of the Green Team drop-off locations, or you can schedule a pick-up with a local company.

Express Junk Removal is going to collect Christmas trees again this year. The service is free, and this is the third year that those at the company have gone around and picked them up.

All you have to do is schedule an appointment and put your tree by the curb the day before. The trees will be collected next Thursday in Mahoning County and next Friday in Trumbull County.

“It’s very important because we’re being eco-friendly. So what we’re doing is we’re collecting these trees and keeping them out of the landfill, and on top of that, we’re taking them to a lake where they’ll be turned into fish habitats, so that way we can help the environment as well,” said Nicholas Stanko, of Express Junk Removal.

Express Junk Removal collected 250 trees the first year, 300 trees last year, and it hopes to collect 350 trees this year.

No decorations can be on the tree at the time of pickup. No flocked or artificial trees or wreaths will be picked up.

To schedule a pickup, visit expressjunkremoval.com.