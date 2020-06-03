Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine holding briefing

Local company helps Poland Twp. cruisers get a special cleaning

Local News

ContagionCLEAN made the non-toxic solution

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Township police cruisers received a special cleaning on Wednesday.

The cruisers were sprayed with a solution that eliminates viruses from surfaces, including COVID-19.

ContagionCLEAN made the non-toxic solution. The main component is a chemical your body makes to fight germs.

The company sprayed the cruisers free of charge.

“We have a pretty soft spot for the first responders. Our families have a lot of troopers and firefighters in the area, so we’re going to do our part to try and help them out,” said Dr. Robert Simerlink, co-owner of ContagionCLEAN.

They have also sprayed schools, restaurants and country clubs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com