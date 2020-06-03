Local company helps Poland Twp. cruisers get a special cleaning

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Township police cruisers received a special cleaning on Wednesday.

The cruisers were sprayed with a solution that eliminates viruses from surfaces, including COVID-19.

ContagionCLEAN made the non-toxic solution. The main component is a chemical your body makes to fight germs.

The company sprayed the cruisers free of charge.

“We have a pretty soft spot for the first responders. Our families have a lot of troopers and firefighters in the area, so we’re going to do our part to try and help them out,” said Dr. Robert Simerlink, co-owner of ContagionCLEAN.

They have also sprayed schools, restaurants and country clubs.