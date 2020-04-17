Closings and delays
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

Local company creates thermal imaging device to help employers with temperature-taking

Local News

The device makes taking employees' temperatures less invasive and more efficient

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – An early detection of sickness can be someone’s temperature. Many companies have become interested in a body temperature measurement solution.

YESCO in Columbiana sells them. A camera can read the temperature of 16 people at the same time and get a reading every second.

Companies can customize the alert to a threshold they can choose.

“This allows them to not have to stop people, get in their personal space, become a hands-off approach, which is probably the biggest selling point for these devices. It just adds a little bit more privacy,” James DeRosa said.

They are basically thermal imaging cameras that have been fine-tuned enough to read temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com