Local company creates thermal imaging device to help employers with temperature-taking

The device makes taking employees' temperatures less invasive and more efficient

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – An early detection of sickness can be someone’s temperature. Many companies have become interested in a body temperature measurement solution.

YESCO in Columbiana sells them. A camera can read the temperature of 16 people at the same time and get a reading every second.

Companies can customize the alert to a threshold they can choose.

“This allows them to not have to stop people, get in their personal space, become a hands-off approach, which is probably the biggest selling point for these devices. It just adds a little bit more privacy,” James DeRosa said.

They are basically thermal imaging cameras that have been fine-tuned enough to read temperatures.