YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday is National Skilled Trades Day, which happens on the first Wednesday in May. It’s a day to raise awareness about the skilled trades deficit in the United States, and it started right here in the Mahoning Valley.

City Machine Technologies in Youngstown established the day in 2019 as a way to remind Americans how valuable skilled trade jobs are.

To celebrate, the company invited local leaders and others to tour the facility.

“We’ve got to start embracing the workforce and recognizing that there are good-paying jobs there, here, that are here and that exist,” said Nick Santucci (R), candidate for state representative.

“We need to encourage more people to get into the trades if that’s where their interest lies,” said Sen. Sandra O’Brien (R-OH).

Regional Chamber Director of Workforce Development Melissa Maiorano says skilled trades are vital to the Mahoning Valley. She says the industry helps fuel our infrastructure and build the pipeline for the future.

“We need skilled workers. We need people that are going in from entry-level jobs and going into mid-level jobs. We want those hard workers in the industry to be able to retire. So, it’s really population control,” Maiorano said.

The Regional Chamber is hosting a job fair on May 11 at the Eastwood Mall. Local businesses from the manufacturing, technology and health care industries will be in attendance. For more information, visit the Regional Chamber’s website.