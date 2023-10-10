YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local company that provides sustainable packaging solutions for the food industry is hiring while celebrating manufacturing.

Trivium Packaging held a job fair event on Tuesday, which included plant tours and arts and crafts.

Leaders say the goals are to engage younger generations to give them a glimpse into what their parents do along with the wide range of career opportunities that exist in manufacturing. Also to break the negative stigma around manufacturing jobs.

“We continue to make investments in this facility,” said Michael Wood, plant manager. “We have sustainable jobs. We make sustainable packaging. We want to let people know you don’t have to go to college to have a great career. It’s here.”

Tuesday was the first of two Manufacturing Day events. The next one is Thursday at the plant located at 1 Performace Place in Youngstown. For more information, visit TriviumPackaging.com.