Local companies say they’re open to hire yet number of unemployment claims rising

(WYTV) – There have been 52 weeks of elevated unemployment claims and 10 million jobs have yet to be recovered. There are plenty of companies hiring yet they’re saying the environment is difficult to find workers.

“Help wanted” and “now hiring” signs are everywhere but the number of people walking in and applying is scarce.

“There’s nobody out there I guess,” said Ed Reiber. “I think we’ve had three or four applications in two and a half weeks.”

Reiber has a group of core workers at Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge in New Castle, but he wants to hire more as the business starts returning to normal.

“Right now we could hire line cooks and servers, and we’ve got hardly no applications,” he said.

There are flashing lights and plenty of excitement at Hollywood Gaming. It has numerous positions to fill, one of which is a cage cashier. A bonus is being offered to help.

“We are offering a $300 incentive to get some new talent. So if anybody has any cash handling experience, they’re free to apply,” said Paige Bolton.

One big problem is that the president’s $1.9 trillion relief package extended the $300 weekly unemployment benefits through Sept. 4.

CNC Precision Machine raised its starting pay recently and is reducing its time before offering a raise.

“I hear some people saying, ‘Well, I can make more by staying home,'” said Raeann McClain, with CNC Precision Machine.

CNC Precision Machine makes world-class hydraulic fittings. It pulls workers from five counties and no experience is necessary.

Companies wish more workers would stop focusing on collecting unemployment and see the benefit of having a job with benefits, including health care insurance, dental insurance and even paid vacation.

“Yeah, they don’t. That’s something we’ve added is a 401(k) here just in the last few months, to try to entice people into the workforce. A lot of people are looking at this week and next week and not five to 10 years down the road,” McClain said.

Among some of the other local opportunities are:

