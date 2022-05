SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Trustees in Springfield Township want to know about residents internet access within the township.

They’re holding a meeting Thursday night at the Springfield Elementary School on Youngstown – Pittsburgh Road in New Middletown.

If you live in Springfield Township and have no internet or poor connection, you’re asked to attend the meeting.

It’s happening in the school’s cafeteria at 6 p.m.

If you can’t attend, call the board office to get a survey.