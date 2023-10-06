SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem Parks Department, Chamber of Commerce and Public Library are all getting into the fall spirit.

Scarecrows will decorate the city for Quakerfest on Oct. 14. Everyone from the community is invited to make one, and several local nursing homes and businesses already have.

The Salem Public Library is holding a workshop from 10 a.m. until noon Oct. 14 so you can create your own.

This is the first year the city has held the event in this capacity, and those involved are crowing about the community reception.

“We’re going to have 75 to 80 scarecrows, maybe even more than that here,” said Brad Stephens, Salem Library director. “It’s going to be quite a show.”

“Just feel free to come and view all the different scarecrows,” said Kelli Pastore, recreation supervisor of Salem Parks. “Take pictures, you know, have fun with it.”

If you’ve already made a scarecrow, you can drop it off between 8-10 a.m. at the Salem Library on Oct. 14. Two randomly selected winners will also get a prize.