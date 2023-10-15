YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation showed support for Israel on Sunday following the attack by Hamas.

The Jewish Community Center was lit up blue for one of the country’s colors.

Members of the JCC say they’ve been talking with friends and family in Israel to show support.

Sunday’s service was held in the JCC parking lot, where there were speakers. One of the messages was how the war is affecting people here at home.

“Everyone knows at least one person who has been affected in some way. Many of us know people who are fighting. Many of us know people who were murdered, who have been taken hostage. For those who don’t know directly, it is no more than one degree of separation,” said Bonnie Deutsch Burdman with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

The United States and Israel flags outside of the JCC were lowered to half-staff.

Also in Youngstown, Stambaugh Auditorium, the Market Street bridge and the Premier Bank building were lit up blue.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.