NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, the community of Niles presented Harry Stevens Day at Eastwood Field.

Although it was a dreary day in the Valley, it did not stop families from coming out to enjoy the fun.

There were food and drinks, kids activities, craft vendors and even corn hole tournaments.

This was made possible through the work of The Avenue and Main and The Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Fans got to see the Scrappers baseball team play the College Spikes early in the afternoon. A post-game concert followed the game, featuring the popular Vegas Band in the Penguin City Picnic Garden.

The day was to celebrate Harry Stevens, a Niles man with a huge impact on the sport of baseball.

“He’s actually the first concessionaire for baseball and he also brought the score card to baseball. So he’s not just done a lot for baseball and the Mahoning Valley, but for our whole country,” said board member, Jimmy Julian.

There are many sponsors for the event.