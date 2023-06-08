YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An event this weekend aims to provide a fun environment as well as resources for those looking to improve their mental health.

United Returning Citizens’ “Get Movin’ for Mental Health” event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Wean Park on S. Phelps Street in Youngstown.

The event includes a 1K color walk and run, as well as a community resource fair and activities for kids.

Nina Shutack, a social worker at United Returning Citizens, said the idea was to serve as a fundraiser for their organization as well as highlight those agencies in the area that specialize in mental health services.

Shutack said often there can be a stigma about seeking mental help, and she hopes this event combats that.

“I just want this to be a fun event that brings everybody together… reducing that stigma and giving people the resources to confidently go and seek help if they need to,” she said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance on the United Returning Citizens’ website. They’re $25 and include a T-shirt and a packet of colored powder.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event, but the t-shirt will be an extra cost.

United Returning Citizens is also planning “An Evening in Casablanca” fundraising event. That event is scheduled on Oct. 6, and more information is available on the organization’s website.